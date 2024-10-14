You can vote for your favourite photo as part of a Protect Glaslyn and Hafren photography competition.
The group campaigning to stop wind turbines from being built near Glaslyn and Hafren Forest.
Bute Energy has proposed to erect 26 wind turbines near Glaslyn Nature Reserve, Pumlumon Site of Special Scientific Interest and Hafren Forest, despite the initial application being rejected by Powys in March.
Over the summer the campaign group has been raising awareness, gaining over 150 entrants to their competition.
Judges have narrowed the entries down to 24 which will be displayed at Wild Oak Cafe in Llanidloes until 16 November.
Maya Bimson, member of Protect Glaslyn and Hafren, said: “The photographs here show us what an amazing place we have on our doorstep and how precious it is to so many.
“Once lost it is gone forever.
“We are campaigning to protect this area from a proposed wind farm.
“We are totally committed to moving to renewable energy but this particular development would destroy one of the few remaining beautiful wild environments which are so vital as a precious habitat for wildlife, locals and visitors alike”.
The winner, announced on 30 November, gets a weekend camping in a luxury shepherd’s hut overlooking a private lake.
A spokesperson for Bute Energy said: "This project will not see any building on Glaslyn Nature Reserve, or the Pumlumon Site of Special Scientific Interest.
“We would never propose a development on such sites.
"We are committed to not only protecting but enhancing habitats for local wildlife through the ongoing development of Esgair Galed Energy Park.
“We are conducting comprehensive surveys and ecological analysis as part of our planning application.
"We continue to refine our designs and project plans in response to ongoing surveys and public feedback.”
2025 calendars have also been produced from the submissions, with proceeds going to the campaign, available from Cletwr Cafe, Dyfi Wholefoods and Ian Snow in Machynlleth, Great Oak Bookshop and Woosnam Newsagents in Llanidloes, Mid Wales Art Centre in Caersws and Staylittle Stores.