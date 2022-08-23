Wake to be held for Robbie Jones
Robbie Jones with Sandy, Stacey and Kirsty (Family photo )
A WAKE to celebrate the life of a popular community figure will finally be held next month.
The family of former firefighter Robbie Jones, who passed away in November 2020, will hold a “reflection of his life” and celebrations at Aberystwyth Football Club on Saturday, 17 September.
Mr Jones, who fought a brave battle with cancer, was a keen supporter and past player of Aberystwyth Football Club. He spent most of his career at Aberystwyth Fire Station where, in the latter years, he became a station liaison officer for Ceredigion Command.
