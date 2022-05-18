Wales manager visits Aberystwyth ahead of crucial games

WALES manager Robert Page paid a visit to Aberystwyth this week in preparation for next month’s crucial World Cup Play-off and Nations League games.

Rob Page met with pupils at Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig and with staff at the National Library of Wales during his visit to the town.

Wales are due to play Poland away on the 1 June in the Nations League before the crucial World Cup Play-Off Final game against either Ukraine or Scotland in Cardiff on Sunday, 5 June.

The winner will secure a place in Group B in November’s World Cup, being held in Qatar and will face England, Iran and USA.

If Wales win the game, it will be their first World Cup appearance since 1958.

Wales also play the Netherlands at home on 8 June and Belgium at home on 11 June in the UEFA Nations League, before heading to play Netherlands away on 14 June.