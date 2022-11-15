Warmest Remembrance Sunday recorded in Porthmadog
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Tuesday 15th November 2022 9:10 am
Neil Williams laid a wreath on behalf of the Royal Marines during the Remembrance Sunday service in Porthmadog (Nigel Hughes )
PORTHMADOG hit the headlines this week when temperatures soared to 21.2°C on Sunday.
The unseasonably warm weather there that day has given Porthmadog two records - the UK’s warmest Remembrance Sunday ever, and the warmest recorded 13 November. This beats the previous record by more that two degrees, also set in Gwynedd, 33 years ago.
Tweeting about the record-breaking temperatures, the Met Office said on Sunday: “21.2°C at Porthmadog was a new UK record for Remembrance Sunday, and also the highest temperature ever recorded this late in the year.”
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
