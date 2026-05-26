Residents are being urged to remain vigilant following a rise in reports of cold callers operating across west Wales.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Trading Standards team has received reports from households of individuals knocking on doors offering a range of services, including home repairs, driveway cleaning, roofing work, landscaping, and other maintenance work. In some cases, callers have used high-pressure sales tactics, refused to leave when asked, or falsely claimed to be working “on behalf of the council”.
Officers are reminding residents that legitimate businesses will not pressure individuals into making immediate decisions, and that council staff will always carry official identification and allow time for verification.
Residents are advised to take the following precautions:
Avoid engaging with doorstep sellers - you are not obliged to speak to or buy from anyone who arrives uninvited.
Never agree to immediate work - rogue traders often overcharge or leave work incomplete.
Check identification carefully - genuine officials will always show ID and allow you time to verify it.
Report suspicious activity - reports help Trading Standards track and stop rogue traders.
Support vulnerable neighbours - older residents are often targeted by cold callers.
Use reputable trader schemes - for peace of mind, residents looking for trustworthy businesses are encouraged to use the Buy With Confidence scheme, where traders are vetted and approved by Trading Standards.
Anyone who experiences or witnesses suspicious doorstep activity is encouraged to report it to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service, which works closely with Trading Standards.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for trading standards, Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, said: “We are concerned to hear about these reports of doorstep callers using misleading and intimidating tactics. Cold callers can be very persuasive, but residents should remember they are under no obligation to engage or agree to any work offered on the spot.
We are particularly mindful of the impact this can have on vulnerable residents, including older people. I would urge everyone to remain cautious, look out for friends and neighbours, and report any suspicious activity so we can take action.”
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