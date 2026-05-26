“Baroness O’Loan created this description in the final enquiry into the death of Daniel Morgan, murdered in London, in 1987. In that case, Metropolitan Police put its reputation above all else to cover up incompetence. The Met were criticised for being highly defensive, ‘giving empty promises.’ In 2023, Sir Mark Rowley accepted ‘multiple and systemic failings.’ We hope this does not apply in Keren’s case and that the Enquiry will begin to unravel what has gone wrong for these victims and families.