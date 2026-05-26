Retired detective Hugh Hughes is heading to Australia this week as his family continues to seek justice for a cousin murdered 55 years ago.
Hugh, who is Borth’s county councillor, will present his and his wife’s family’s experiences regarding the unsolved murder of Keren Ellen Rowland, at a New South Wales Parliamentary Enquiry, on 11 June.
Keren, cousin to Hugh’s wife, Andrea was last seen on Parkes Way, Canberra, in February 1971.
Her remains were found in Fairbairn Pine Plantation, 10 kms away, in mid- May 1971. From all his work, Hugh strongly believes Keren was Australia’s most notorious serial killer, Ivan Milat’s, first victim and that there were opportunities when Milat could have been stopped before 1990.
Milat was convicted of murdering seven backpackers and hiding their bodies in Belanglo State Forest, New South Wales and died of cancer in prison in 2019.
Over the last eight years, and since retiring, Hugh used his investigative skills to scrutinise the Inquest, publicly available material, family notebooks, and met the late Deputy Commissioner of NSW Police, Clive Small.
Mr Small led Task Force Air that investigated then prosecuted Ivan Milat who was convicted of murdering seven International and Australian backpackers between 1990 and 1992.
Hugh and family members met the team with Australian Capital Territory Police Unsolved Homicide team several times over the eight years, lobbied NSW Police and politicians then in 2025 met Jeremy Buckingham, NSW Member of the Legislative Assembly (Upper House) to present Keren’s case. Clive Small also considered Keren was one of Milat’s victims.
The Enquiry focuses on unsolved homicides and long-term missing people, between 1965 and 2010.
Mr Buckingham considers there are over eighty unsolved homicides and missing people whose deaths may be attributed to Ivan Milat. Hugh and Keren’s family consider Keren’s death is pivotal to the Enquiry.
Hugh said: “We welcome the Enquiry and after 55 years, it now appears Keren and her unborn child, who have been let down so badly, will have an opportunity for justice.
“We want those in authority with responsibility for investigating homicides and supporting families to listen to our experiences. No family should go through what Keren’s family have experienced. We still have numerous questions and want current institutions to accept responsibility for past mistakes, possible incompetence and to review these cold cases in an open and transparent manner.
“Keren deserves that respect.
“However, we fear there has been intuitional corruption, that is, trying to cover up past mistakes and incompetence for the sake of the institution’s reputation.
“Baroness O’Loan created this description in the final enquiry into the death of Daniel Morgan, murdered in London, in 1987. In that case, Metropolitan Police put its reputation above all else to cover up incompetence. The Met were criticised for being highly defensive, ‘giving empty promises.’ In 2023, Sir Mark Rowley accepted ‘multiple and systemic failings.’ We hope this does not apply in Keren’s case and that the Enquiry will begin to unravel what has gone wrong for these victims and families.
The Enquiry can be followed, at https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/inquiries/Pages/inquiry-details.aspx?pk=3148
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.