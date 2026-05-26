A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 34-year-old man in Barmouth on Monday, 25 May.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Emergency Services responded to reports of a man in the water at the beach shortly after 3pm.
Despite the best efforts of those who attended, the man was sadly later pronounced dead.
A 24-year-old man from the Birmingham area was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody whilst enquiries are ongoing.
The man’s family and coroner have been made aware.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Chris Bell, said: “An investigation into the man’s death has been launched and I am urging anybody who was at Barmouth beach and witnessed the incident to contact police.
“I am also appealing to everybody who was on the beach between 2pm and 4pm who took any photos and videos to send them to us as soon as possible.
“We are interested in all photos or videos taken on any part of the beach during the afternoon. Any image could be relevant to our investigation, and my team of investigators will review them to ascertain whether they are of any evidential value to our enquiries.
“Your help on this matter could be crucial in piecing together the sequence of events leading up to the death of the man.
“I would reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident and there will be an increased police presence in the coming days for reassurance purposes.
“My thoughts remain with the man’s family at this difficult time.”
Anybody who was at Barmouth beach and witnessed the incident or has any photos or footage is urged to upload them to our Major incident Police Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/60NWP26G03-PO1
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