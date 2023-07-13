A YELLOW warning for strong winds has been issued for western parts of Wales on Friday, with gusts of up to 50mph possible.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Friday, which runs from 7am until 7pm, stating that strong winds will bring the potential for some disruption.
The Met Office says: "Strong winds will develop across southwest England early on Friday, extending northwards through the day to affect parts of Wales.
"Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are likely quite widely for a time, with gusts over 50 mph affecting some coasts and hills, mainly across Cornwall and west Wales.
"This is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some disruption given the unusual time of year for such winds. In addition, heavy rain will lead to standing water and spray on roads. Winds are expected to ease through the evening."