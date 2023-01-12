Letter to the Editor: It makes my blood boil to read the above headlines stating that Ceredigion Councty Council are looking at a £10m blackhole in their budget for 2023-2024 (£10 shortfall in council funds, Cambrian News, 28 December).
To be honest, historically spending £2m on PWC consultancy when CCC should be employing people with the skills to carry out inhouse studies and then report back to the council chamber where our elected councillors sit — this should be the remit of our elected representatives.
Why do we have to have a cabinet? Why can’t this be discussed by chairmen and vice chairmen of subcommittees — they get paid, well let them earn their pay and get rid of the cabinet who, at this present time, I think they over-rule the chamber.
Make video conferencing a permanent feature of council meetings — that would save money by not paying expenses such as mileage allowances and food allowance.
I think the whole Ceredigion constituency wants looking at, to cut down on some councillors where either the population doesn’t warrant a councillor or, in some cases ,get in unopposed that would save money.
CCC office buildings that have unused office space — couldn’t these be leased out to generate income? Also it doesn’t seem fair when the CEO gets such a massive increase in salary .
Ray Blackburne ,
Penparcau