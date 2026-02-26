Criccieth Town Council is calling on Gwynedd Council to take urgent action to restore safe and accessible access to the the area’s eastern beach.
The call follows ongoing concerns from residents and visitors after the former slipway ramp was removed in 2023 and replaced with steps that can only be used in an emergency.
Gwynedd Council say they are “considering a range of options regarding the design, location, and construction of future beach access at the site”.
Council Chair, Cllr Delyth Lloyd, said: “The current arrangement has caused understandable frustration for residents and visitors.
“Access to the eastern beach is simply not suitable for people with disabilities, families with young children, older people, or those who use the beach with dogs or equipment.
“Safe, inclusive and dignified access to our coastline is essential for a seaside town like Criccieth and is central to community wellbeing, the visitor economy and quality of life.”
Town council members say they have repeatedly raised their concerns about access to the beach with Gwynedd Council over several years, emphasising the need to prioritise investment to reinstate safe, accessible and permanent beach access. But, they say, there has been little or no indication from the county council that it is committed to resolving this issue, much to the frustration of Criccieth Town Council members and the residents of the town.
The council in Criccieth firmly believes that a suitable ramp or access path is essential to ensure fair and equal access for all. They are not the only ones, as Cllr Lloyd explained.
“We are grateful for the support of our Member of Parliament, Liz Saville Roberts MP, and our Member of the Senedd, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, as they continue to back calls for improved beach access and support efforts to secure funding and progress restoration work,” Cllr Lloyd said.
Criccieth Town Council say they will continue to work proactively with Gwynedd Council, elected representatives and partner organisations to press for the necessary investment and to ensure that safety, accessibility and the needs of the community remain at the heart of all decisions.
The council told the ‘Cambrian News’ that it also “extends its thanks to residents and visitors for continuing to voice their concerns on this important issue, and offers reassurance that it remains fully committed to securing safe, accessible and appropriate beach access for families and for everyone who enjoys Criccieth’s coastline”.
A spokesperson for Gwynedd Council said: “The access ramp at the eastern end of Criccieth Beach was removed in 2023 having been significantly damaged and deemed beyond reconstruction or repair. Temporary measures are in place to provide an escape route in an emergency.
“Cyngor Gwynedd is currently considering a range of options regarding the design, location, and construction of future beach access at the site – including assessing technical feasibility and preparing business cases to support any application for external funding as may be required.
“Over recent years we have seen significant damage to coastal infrastructure at various locations along the Gwynedd coastline and signify the challenges faced in adapting to ongoing changes within the coastal environment.”
