With Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire announcing its permenant closure last week - groups of ‘urban explorers’ have been travelling to the site to take a sneak peek inside at the sad state of the attraction - and now, what remains of the once the popular ‘Nutty Jake’s Gold Mine’ has been revealed - which sadly, in its current state, resembles a rather disturbing schlock horror film sequence - or a scene from Grimms' Fairy Tales!