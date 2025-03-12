With Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire announcing its permenant closure last week - groups of ‘urban explorers’ have been travelling to the site to take a sneak peek inside at the sad state of the attraction - and now, what remains of the once the popular ‘Nutty Jake’s Gold Mine’ has been revealed - which sadly, in its current state, resembles a rather disturbing schlock horror film sequence - or a scene from Grimms' Fairy Tales!
‘Nutty Jake’s’ ran from when the Theme Park opened in 1987, featuring a train ride through a tunnel located in the 'Jake's Town' themed area.
However, from 2001 onwards the attraction transformed into ‘Brer Rabbit's Burrow’ much to the disappointment of many.
So popular was Nutty Jake’s that many felt that it was a travesty that the next generation of kids growing up never got to experience the ride.
‘B&R Urban Explorers UK’ have shared a series of pics from inside the ‘Brer Rabbit’s Burrow’ on Facebook.