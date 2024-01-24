Popular local storyteller and performer Jez Danks returns to Aberystwyth Arts Centre for his latest show on Wednesday, 7 February.
After many years of portraying a wide variety of characters, Jez turns the spotlight on to some of those who provided their inspiration, and – perhaps – even the person who portrayed them – himself!
First Person is described by Jez as “a show with stories and music – as always”.
Catch Jez in action at 7.45pm.
Jez's dry wit is on display here in this trailer for his new show (see video above).
Storyteller and composer Jez Danks (Picture supplied)