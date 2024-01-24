Popular local storyteller and performer Jez Danks returns to Aberystwyth Arts Centre for his latest show on Wednesday, 7 February.

After many years of portraying a wide variety of characters, Jez turns the spotlight on to some of those who provided their inspiration, and – perhaps – even the person who portrayed them – himself!

First Person is described by Jez as “a show with stories and music – as always”.

Catch Jez in action at 7.45pm.

Jez's dry wit is on display here in this trailer for his new show (see video above).

Jez Danks
Storyteller and composer Jez Danks (Picture supplied)