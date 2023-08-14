In today's meet the cast, actor Phylip Harries.
Phylip plays the part of Dai, one of many miner's in the show who is faced with the predicament of taking a payment or fighting to keep the pit where he works open.
Dai is also in the colliery brass band and Phylip learnt to play his brass instruments in just a few months, especially for the show!
Aberystwyth audiences will no doubt recognise him from last year's summer show, Operation Julie.
His other theatre credits include: Tom! The Musical and Salsa (Theatr Na Nóg), One Man Two Guvnors (Black Rat Productions), Milwr yn y Meddwl and Macbeth (Theatr Genedlaethol), Aberystwyth Mon Amour (Lighthouse Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Theatr Clwyd), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (New Wolsey Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing and A Comedy of Errors (Stafford Castle), The Thorn Birds and Under Milk Wood (Wales Theatre Company).
Phylip is a veteran pantomime dame, and has been resident at Theatr Clwyd for 20 years. He was nominated for the prestigious Best Dame Award at the 2023 Pantomime Awards.
Television credits include: Steeltown Murders (BBC), 4Stories: On the Edge (Channel 4), Documentary Now! (hbo), The Accident (Channel 4), Tourist Trap II, The Kennedys, Hinterland, Torchwood: Children of Earth, Doctor Who, High Hopes (BBC), Y Doniolis, Ar y Tracs, Caerdydd, Y Pris, Amdani, Pobol y Cwm (S4C) and Trollied (Sky).
Film credits include: Excalibur Rising (Tornado Films), A Bit of Tom Jones? (Tred Films), Arthur’s Dyke (Quirky Productions).
Hear what Phylip has to say about his latest role, and why you should see the show, in the video above.
Brassed Off directed by Richard Cheshire is on at Aberystwyth Arts Centre until Saturday, 26 August.