His other theatre credits include: Tom! The Musical and Salsa (Theatr Na Nóg), One Man Two Guvnors (Black Rat Productions), Milwr yn y Meddwl and Macbeth (Theatr Genedlaethol), Aberystwyth Mon Amour (Lighthouse Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Theatr Clwyd), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (New Wolsey Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing and A Comedy of Errors (Stafford Castle), The Thorn Birds and Under Milk Wood (Wales Theatre Company).