Coastguard crews were called to Ynyslas beach on Friday following reports of suspected ordnance.
Crews from Borth and Aberystwyth attended the scene and cordoned off the the area to protect the public.
On Saturday morning, the Borth team returned with EOD/Bomb disposal arrived who then detonated the items to ensure they were safely disposed of.
Borth Coastguard said: "There are many items of ordnance washed up on the beaches locally.
"If you see anything you suspect to be ordnance DO NOT pick up or move it. Call 999, ask for coastguard and give as exact a location as you are able.
"Remember, if you see anyone in difficulty on the cliffs, shoreline or out to sea call 999 and ask for the COASTGUARD."