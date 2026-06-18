Those looking to catch a sight of iconic paddle steamer the Waverley coming into Tenby harbour on Tuesday evening may have been left disappointed due to thick fog scuppering the trip - however passengers the following evening were treated to a dolphin show from on board, as the vessel made its way from Fishguard to St David’s!
The sight on the eveing of Wednesday, June 17 was captured by Whitestone Media Group who were invited to film aboard the historic Waverley. Passengers on board also caught the dolphins on their cameras too.
Whitestone Media Group shared with the Tenby Observer: “Dolphins following the Waverley Paddle Steamer Tonight!
“Lots to look through and edit from tonight's Waverley Excursions trip from Fishguard to St David's. This highlight immediately caught our eye, and we knew we had to upload it right away.
“When looking through the footage we realised we caught a pod of dolphins breaching the waves in pairs as they followed the 79-year-old ocean-going paddle steamer.
“Truly unbelievable experience filmed by Whitestone Media Group.”
One passenger commented: “It was wonderful! The dolphins were very special to see as they were giving us a special show. Nature is all!”
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