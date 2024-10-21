Watch the dramatic footage of Storm Ashley hitting the Cardigan Bay coastline on Sunday night.
After the Met Office issued a yellow weather alert for incoming Storm Ashley, the Llyn Peninsula saw record-breaking 82mph winds in Aberdaron, the strongest gails seen since 1993.
In Borth waves broke the banks and seawater came washing down the high street, hitting the houses on the other side of the road and washing water down to Borth train station, with coastguards out on patrol.
Natural Resources Wales issued eight flood warnings across Cardigan, Aberaeron, Aberystwyth, Clarach Bay, Borth as well as Dale, Pendine and Kidwelly - part of over 100 flood warnings across the UK.
In Aberystwyth, volunteers were out late at night last night (20 September) with shovels clearing the drains around the Prom Diner, which sustained furniture damage and was forced to close for repairs on Monday
Their Facebook post wrote: “We got hit pretty hard tonight - that was a big one. Thanks so much to all the good folk who gave us a hand, let’s hope the morning high tide isn’t as bad.
“We have had some damage and unfortunately will be closed tomorrow.”
Paving slabs came up and nailed down bins were knocked over by the force of the wind and waves breaking the banks.
In Aberystwyth harbour videos show sails coming loose in the hurricane-force winds.
The Victoria Inn pub in Borth which has a famous beer garden backing onto the beach shared photos of their benches taking a wander down the beach.
Manager Claire Kelly said: “We weren’t flooded but the benches out back got a battering. One relocated halfway down the beach - too far for table service!”
Trains from Aberystwyth were suspended yesterday due to flooding, whilst a tree on the line stopped services across north Wales.
Large tree branches were seen across roads in-land in Llanbrynmair, whilst in Machynlleth residents sustained damage to fences.
The boat yard at Smuggler’s Cove in Aberdyfi also sustained damage to its drystone wall and saw its car park flooded.
Forecasts predict a quieter day today as winds are set to die down as the storm travels north east.