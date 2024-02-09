Meanwhile, on the banks of the Dee estuary sits Flint Castle — a 13th century ruin with a unique design, featuring exceptionally thick walls; its own moat; and a solitary round tower that stands apart from the rest of the castle. Overlooking what was once one of the busiest waterways in the world, today it is one of Europe’s most important homes for wading birds and wildfowl. With its miles of breathtaking views, it’s sure to stop the whole family in their tracks.