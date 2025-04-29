Everyone’s favourite pup Spot is coming to Cardigan in his largest stage adaptation yet.
This second UK tour of ‘Spot’s Birthday Party’ opens at Mwldan on 24 and 25 May.
Following an acclaimed tour in 2024, Sam Bradshaw Productions announces a second national tour of this engaging and interactive live show.
Based on the beloved Eric Hill classics ‘Where is Spot’ and ‘Happy Birthday Spot’, this adaptation by Guy Unsworth, which delighted thousands on the last tour, brings your favourite pup and his friends and family to life, in an interactive and accessible show suitable for ages 2+ and their grown-ups. With party hats, songs, dancing and lots of party games, this is going to be the best birthday party ever!
The Eric Hill Estate said: “Eric’s books have always held a place in the hearts of children, so it’s wonderful to see that Spot on stage has also resonated just as strongly. We are thrilled to see ‘Spot’s Birthday Party’ return to the stage in 2025 following a fantastic tour last year.”
Thomas Merrington, Creative Director at Penguin Ventures said: “We are thrilled that Spot will be returning to the stage again in 2025 in this delightful adaptation. I am certain even more young audiences will love seeing Spot brought to life in this accessible and inclusive show. Guy Unsworth and Sam Bradshaw Productions have really created something wonderful in taking Spot from page to stage”.
See the show at Mwldan, Cardigan on Saturday, 24 May and Sunday, 25 May at 11.30am and 2.30pm.
Tickets are available from www.mwldan.co.uk (24/7) or by phoning the box office between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesday–Sunday on 01239 621 200.