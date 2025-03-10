Images of inside the grounds of Oakwood have been shared online over the weekend, showing the sad state that Wales’ once biggest theme park has been left in.
‘B&R Urban Explorers UK’ have shared several photos of inside the grounds of the Pembrokeshire attraction to its Facebook page, since the news was announced last week that owners of Oakwood - Aspro Parks said the site would be closing for good.
People and politicians have been reacting to the news that Pembrokeshire theme park Oakwood has suddenly shut down after almost 40 years - with many asking the question, can the attraction now be saved?
After weeks of mounting speculation that the attraction wouldn’t open for the 2025 holiday season - the owners of Oakwood Aspro Parks announced on March 4 that the site near Narberth would be closing permanently - citing ‘declining visitor numbers’ and ‘unrelenting economic’ challenges.
Images taken over the half term holidays seem to suggest that the ‘Bounce’ drop tower was another ride being disassembled, only weeks after Oakwood had confirmed that ‘Drenched’ [which was once better known as ‘Hydro’] was being dismantled, 20 years after a tragic incident which saw a teenager plunge to her death.
Billed by Oakwood as ‘Europe’s fastest and wettest watercoaster, back in April, 2004, sixteen-year-old Hayley Williams of Pontypool tragically died when she was hurled from Hydro after an unchecked security bar was left in an ‘open and unsafe position’
Last year, the popular ‘Bounce’ ride was taken out of action, after several people were said to be in need of first aid medical treatment following an incident one afternoon in July 10.
The owners said that the incident arose as a result of a ‘programmed Emergency Stop Procedure’.
On announcing the park’s official closure, Aspro Parks stated last week: “Following a strategic review of the business, Aspro Parks, owner and operator of Oakwood Theme Park have reached this difficult decision due to the challenges presented by the current business environment.
“All possible avenues have been explored to avoid the closure, and we fully recognise the impact of the closure on the local community and the loss that will be felt as a result.
“Despite the ongoing investment visitor numbers have declined, the financial performance of the park has suffered, making further investment unsustainable.
“The unrelenting economic challenges ahead, increases in costs, affecting all areas of the operation from; ride parts to electricity costs, food and beverage inflation, increases in NLW and changes to national insurance thresholds have all impacted the decision.
“In the entire history of Aspro we have never closed any park or attraction. We, and our dedicated team of staff has strived to overcome numerous challenges to continue to bring joy to families and visitors across the region and country.
“Unfortunately, we could no longer see a sustainable way forward and will seek to improve our other parks using the assets and where possible team elsewhere.”
Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samual Kurtz said the announcement was ‘deeply sad news’.
“Oakwood has held a special place in the hearts of many in Pembrokeshire and from further afield. Many happy memories have been made there over the years,” he remarked.
“However, it’s a sad reflection of the challenges facing the tourism sector and the wider economy given Labour’s mismanagement at both ends of the M4.”
Raising the matter at the Senedd last week, Mr Kurtz remarked: “I really hope that this isn't the start of a decline in tourism attractions in Wales, and that this is an isolated incident and impact.
“What I'd quite like is for the Welsh Government to convene a tourism summit with other large attractions from across Wales to hear their views, to reset the relationship with them, and to hear, 'Right, what's really affecting you following this closure by Oakwood?' to make sure that the tourism sector in Wales is supported in the very best way that it can be, so that this remains an isolated event and not the start of something more sad.”
Senedd Member for Mid and West Wales Cefin Campbell commented: “The news that Oakwood is closing is a serious blow to Pembrokeshire and bordering Carmarthenshire.
“Not only is the attraction an important employer, but it is also a significant tourist attraction which is a huge boost to the area's economy.”
Wales’ First Minister, Eluned Morgan said that she was ‘deeply saddened’ by the news, stating: “This is a huge blow for the dedicated staff, the local community, and the tourism economy of Pembrokeshire.
“For over three decades, Oakwood has been a beloved attraction, bringing joy to generations of families and visitors from across Wales and beyond. It has been a key employer in the region and a vital part of our tourism offer, and its closure will be felt keenly by many.
“My immediate thoughts are with the staff who have lost their jobs and their livelihoods. I urge Aspro Parks to do everything possible to support their employees at this difficult time, including exploring redeployment opportunities within their wider business.
“This closure highlights the pressures facing the tourism and hospitality industry. There are significant economic challenges as the industry changes and continues to recover from the pandemic. It is crucial that we work together to support the sector and safeguard the jobs and attractions that are so important to our communities.
“I will be engaging with all relevant stakeholders to assess the impact of this closure and explore what can be done to support the local economy in the wake of this decision,” she added.
The Wales Tourism Alliance said that it was ‘disappointing news’ for Welsh tourism and jobs.
“In Pembrokeshire over 20% of working people are employed in tourism and hospitality, so this closure won’t just impact the Park’s employees it will negatively affect the local economy as a whole,” stated the organisation.
“A combination of Welsh Government and UK Government decisions including increased national insurance, council tax premiums, 182 day minimum occupancy for holiday lets and proposals for the Welsh visitor levy (tourist tax) risk seriously damaging the Welsh tourism and hospitality industry which contributes £3.8bn to the Welsh economy annually.
“In a recent evidence session to the Senedd finance committee, Mark Drakeford MS denied that these policies would be having accumulative effect on the tourism industry. It is surely becoming obvious that a single sector cannot swallow so many changes without there being a cumulative - and wide-ranging – effect which will filter out to the whole economy.
“Many parts of Wales are reliant on tourism and have limited alternative employment opportunities. This means that without jobs in tourism and hospitality local people may be forced to leave their communities in search of work.
“We fear that this closure is just the tip of the iceberg for Welsh tourism.”
Rollercoaster enthusiast and Oakwood superfan sixty-four-year-old Ryan Hackett from Milford Haven who was hoping to reach 7,000 rides on Megafobia after enjoying it 6,200 times already, said he was ‘gutted’ by the news.
“As a rollercoaster enthusiast, it's the last thing you want to see - a park closure," he said.
"I just hope there's a buyer. I joked on social media - can someone lend me £100m?
"My phone has been ringing all evening from other rollercoaster enthusiasts from all over the UK and everyone is devastated."
A petition at: https://www.change.org/p/save-oakwood-theme-park has now been set-up calling for Oakwood to be saved.