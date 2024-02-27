Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor has voiced his frustration that no progress has been made on finding an alternative solution to the axed T19 bus.
The T19 served communities between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Dyffryn Conwy but was axed a year ago.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor challenged the Deputy Minister for Climate Change on why no additional funding was provided to the T19 Traws Cymru service when it ceased becoming the X19, and why there has been no progress in talks between Welsh Government and local authorities on finding an alternative solution.
Mr ap Gwynfor said many of his constituents, both the elderly and those of school age, were finding it extremely difficult accessing services since the bus route was axed, and called on the Welsh Government to redouble efforts to restore the service as soon as possible.
He said: “The T19 has proven to be extremely important to the community of Blaenau Ffestiniog that I represent, and, indeed, to the Conwy valley and elsewhere.
“I recently read a report by Age Cymru that warned that elderly people in particular would suffer more loneliness and isolation as a result of the closure of bus routes, and that people wouldn't be able to access services. That's what we've seen in Blaenau Ffestiniog - older people not being able to travel to Llandudno.
“But as well as older people, we've seen young people not being able to get to school in Llanrwst and, therefore, having to use private cars, which, as the Deputy Minister will appreciate, is not beneficial for the environment.
“I’m pleased to hear that the Deputy Minister has said that the Government will look to provide more funding for local authorities in order to get better bus provision, and that you have these scrums that you referred to a moment ago.
“But it's been a full 12 months and more since the T19 route closed. I'm given to understand that when that route, which was the X19, became the Traws Cymru T19, it was supposed to receive more funding; it didn't. I'm also given to understand that a year and more ago, the Alpine company had offered to work with the local authorities and the Government in order to find a resolution, but there has been no collaboration.
“So, it's disappointing that 12 months have passed and nothing has happened. So, I want a commitment that the Welsh Government is not only willing to go to this scrum, that but also work with local providers in order to find an alternative solution to the needs of Blaenau Ffestiniog and the Conwy valley.”
