“But it's been a full 12 months and more since the T19 route closed. I'm given to understand that when that route, which was the X19, became the Traws Cymru T19, it was supposed to receive more funding; it didn't. I'm also given to understand that a year and more ago, the Alpine company had offered to work with the local authorities and the Government in order to find a resolution, but there has been no collaboration.