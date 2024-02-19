The Musical Director of Oakeley Band has been busy putting the final preparations together for a fundraising concert in March, but found the time to put together the lovely video above to explain more about the show. Seindorf Arian Yr Oakeley (The Royal Oakeley Silver Band) from Blaenau Ffestiniog are performing a spectacular St. David’s Day charity concert at Neuadd Dwyfor Arts Centre in Pwllheli on Saturday, 2 March from 7pm.
It is hoped that a sell-out audience will attend the ticket only event to raise much needed funds for the Wales Air Ambulance. This is a wonderful initiative that the Oakeley Band and Pwllheli based top vocalist, Lluceu Gwawr are enthusiastic to support and perform.
The programme will feature a variety of items, from traditional Welsh melodies, marches, film and show themes, pop and rock tunes.
The tickets are priced at £10 per person and are available by phone on 01758 704088, or in person from the Neuadd Dwyfor Arts Centre box office, or online at Neuadddwyfor.cymru.
The Musical Director of the Oakeley Band Paul Wilson MBE commented that the band had a very enjoyable and successful 2023, which saw the band represent Wales at the National Brass Band Championships in Cheltenham, as a result of becoming the 4th section champions of Wales in Swansea. Also a very enjoyable performance at the Boduan Eisteddfod, a wonderful summer season at Portmeirion and a hugely busy Christmas period, bringing festive cheer to the local community and Old People’s Care Homes.
This year, the band are keen to perform and celebrate St David’s Day by performing a charity concert that will include showcasing young, musical talent in the area. Also, to celebrate and pay tribute to a very popular and well-known personality, musician and music educator, Mr Wynne Williams. Wynne retired this year and members past and present of the The Pwllheli Band and The Oakeley Band unanimously agreed that it was fitting, as a mark of respect and to thank Wynne for his many years of hard work, commitment, dedication and service to musical development in the area and a champion of nurturing young, musical talent. The band are now rehearsing
exceptionally hard to polish up a hugely entertaining programme, featuring a massively talented and popular rising star from Pwllheli, Leucu Gwawr. This young lady has an enormously bright future as a vocalist and has already appeared on many TV and radio broadcasts, including a major session at the Boduan Eisteddfod, on S4C and Noson Lawen.
Seindorf Arian Yr Oakeley was founded in 1864 in the slate mining town of Blaenau Ffestiniog. On a visit to Bala, the band performed for Her Majesty the Queen Victoria, who bestowed upon the band, the very rare title of Royal.
In the 1900s, the band became one of the most successful bands in Wales. Throughout its history of 158 years, they have won many prestigious prizes at the
National Eisteddfod and held several Welsh titles. They have also performed many TV and Radio Broadcasts.
Their Musical Director, Paul Wilson MBE began his musical career at the age of seven playing in brass bands in the Greater Manchester area. As a youngster he played with many bands in all sections, before moving onto a long and successful career in the RAF as principal cornet/trumpet player and Chief Technician in the RAF Music Service for 26 years.
Upon his retirement from the RAF in 2005, Paul enjoyed a second career as a teacher. He was presented with the MBE by Her Majesty the Queen for services to charity fundraising and music in 1997. Paul became the Musical Director of Seindorf Arian Yr Oakeley in May 2019. He said: “We have all struggled through the pandemic and now the financial hardships, it will be a joy for the band to bring some festive cheer to everyone, so please come along, enjoy a sing song and raise funds for a very worthy cause.”