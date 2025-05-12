Gwynedd children have experienced exciting career opportunities in tourism and hospitality thanks to Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Tourism Talent Pathfinder.
The project has helped Gwynedd students discover vibrant and unique opportunities the sector has to offer in North Wales.
Top chefs and business owners visited schools to give inspiring talks, demonstrations and workshops which included tasting sessions, while children have benefited from work experience days at attractions such as Zip World and Portmeirion.
More than 250 students attended workshops at Ysgol Eifionydd, Ysgol Bro Idris and Ysgol Friars.
Among the highlights was The Restaurant Rivals challenge, led by Chef Ben from The Fun Food Company. Students were divided into teams and tasked with creating a new restaurant concept based on a secret ingredient provided by Chef Ben.
Students presented their ideas to judges, and four teams were chosen to create dishes from scratch in an exciting cook-off.
The workshops featured chef demonstrations showcasing the benefits of locally and ethically sourced ingredients, from Sheeps and Leeks founder Paul Hearn, and Luke and Antonella of Foxglove restaurant in Barmouth.
There were also talks from owners of businesses including Coffi Dre, Gwyndy Tearooms and The Event Lounge, as well as Dylan Hughes, General Manager at The Warren Resort and Spa in Abersoch.
In November, Year 10 students from Ysgol Glan y Môr and Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle learned about the wide array of careers in the sector in a unique experience at Portmeirion.
Students received a tour and history of Portmeirion’s beautiful grounds and expansive views, before a series of practical, interactive activities including mocktail-making, housekeeping trials and learning the ropes of restaurant management.
Year 10 students from Ysgol Dyffryn Ogwen, Ysgol y Moelwyn and Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn showcased their media savvy in a work experience day at The Waterloo Hotel in Betws-y-Coed in December.