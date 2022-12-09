Penparcau Community Hub has raised more than £9,000 for Ukrainian refugees and staff are set for their twelfth aid mission to the war-torn nation.
Hub coordinator Jenny Jenkins praised the efforts of her colleagues, Penparcau residents and the people of Ceredigion for their help fundraising for the village's Ukraine Appeal.
On Saturday (10 December), Jenny is about to set off on her seventh trip to Ukraine and its borders to provide humanitarian aid to those displaced by Russia’s illegal invasion.
The war has been raging since February and efforts have been made across the Europe to support Ukrainians – with thousands raised across Ceredigion and tens of Ukrainian families now living with households in the region.
Jenny began to cry as she recalled seeing on TV the injured, gaunt and lifeless children emerge from the rubble of Russian missiles in targeted cities and towns.
She says the images spur her on to keep going. She and her colleagues at the hub have raised more than £9,100 – with donations continuing apace.
She said: “Since the Ukraine war commenced, we at the Hub have been collecting humanitarian aid such as new clothing, warm coats, sleeping bags, new baby blankets and clothing knitted by members of our project Linus, medical aid, limb aids, nappies, baby foods, baby bottles, toiletries and more.
“To date, we have taken 14 separate loads over to Ukraine.
“Since May, I have been introduced to Ukraine Train, a charity based in Cwmbran, and have joined them as a volunteer driver along with another volunteer Phil Westbury. We are both ex-police officers and colleagues.
“There have been 20 runs to date where the charity sources trucks for the Ukrainians, we then drive them over to either Belgium or the Polish border - taking with us any aid we have collected in our area. I have done six so far myself but have sent aid on each of the other runs.
“The community response has been unbelievable, and the donations are non-stop.
“We have ladies making Trauma Teddies which we ask people to sponsor, name and they are then sent on a journey to Ukrainian for the children.
“All monies raised have gone to help in shipping aid or buying items to Ukraine.
“In the last few weeks as the weather has got colder and darker and the power supplies reduced, we have received a request from Yaroslav inside Ukraine for Generators.
“I put out a call for help on Facebook and the response has been out of this world.
“Given the rising costs of living now, it is an absolute credit to the community of Ceredigion and in particular Penparcau.
“In the past week alone, I have received donations of just over £1,000, enabling me to send money to the charity which has now bought four small generators ready for us to take over on Saturday. We also have two 60kw generators at the hub which will also be on board this weekend.
“On Saturday, I received a cheque from a local lady who does not want to be named for a staggering £5,000 towards the generators. A large generator has been purchased with the money and is being towed to Ukraine as we speak to give supply to a hospital.
“I also sent a message asking if anyone would like to join me in sending Christmas Shoe boxes, and once again the response was overwhelming. I have nearly 300 boxes at the hub which we will be packing into the hub mini bus on Friday along with other aid, ready to be driven over the border this weekend.”