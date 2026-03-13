Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan has welcomed the passing of a historic piece of legislation, which will ensure British Sign Language (BSL) is recognised, protected and promoted in Wales.
Speaking after members of the Welsh Parliament voted to pass the British Sign Language (Wales) Bill, the Senedd Member for Mid and West Wales described it as “an important cultural moment for Wales and an historic moment for disability rights”.
The Bill will place responsibility on public bodies such as NHS Wales, education and local councils to review, adapt and improve their services, so they are actively facilitating and promoting BSL.
The Welsh Labour Government has ensured that the experiences and expertise of BSL signers have been centred at all stages of this Bill’s development. This will continue as the policy within the Bill becomes reality.
“Representation is important,” said Eluned Morgan. “For many in the Deaf community who live in my Mid and West Wales constituency, BSL is their first language.
“This Bill is laying the foundations for more meaningful use of BSL across our services.
“While communicating in your first or chosen language in everyday life – such as at a medical appointment – is a given for English speakers, this is not always the case for BSL signers.
“The passing of this Bill is a huge step forward in tackling the barriers and inequalities faced by this community in Wales.
“I am proud to see a piece of legislation pass which will create lasting improvements to the lives of BSL signers in Pembrokeshire and beyond.”
The Bill builds on the Welsh Labour Government’s strong record of support for BSL- Wales was the first UK country to include BSL into the curriculum.
Embedding BSL into education has not only supported Deaf BSL signers to progress and practice their language, but has enabled schools to offer BSL to all other students.
“The Bill means British Sign Language will be recognised, promoted and protected in the services we use in Mid and West Wales every day,” added the First Minister.
“That means better, more accessible services for BSL signers in health, in education and in our local councils. This Bill was created with BSL signers at its heart and that will continue as this legislation becomes a reality.”
