A pioneering Welsh initiative has been launched to tackle underrepresentation in cardiovascular research and ensure that every community has a voice in shaping the future of heart health.
The National Cardiovascular Research Network (NCRN), funded by Health and Care Research Wales and the British Heart Foundation, has introduced Addressing Underrepresentation through Outreach and Research Access (AURORA).
The grant scheme is designed to make heart health research more inclusive across Wales.
Professor Barry McDonnell, Chair of the AURORA funding committee said: “Our vision is to use this funding to build real purposeful partnerships with traditionally underrepresented communities across Wales.
“This funding will pay for groups to lead or engage in cardiovascular initiatives, making a real impact towards improving inclusivity of cardiovascular research within our communities.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.