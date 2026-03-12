As the Cambrian News reported from court last month, Christopher Wise, of Llainweddfa, was fined by Aberystwyth magistrates after the 40-year-old admitted a charge of failing to repair fencing which caused goats to escape from his land on 28 May last year which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by the Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 March 2025.