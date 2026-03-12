A Betws Ifan man fined by magistrates for failing to repair fencing and allowing goats to escape from his land was warned repeatedly of the risk he was posing to residents and motorists, Ceredigion County Council has said.
As the Cambrian News reported from court last month, Christopher Wise, of Llainweddfa, was fined by Aberystwyth magistrates after the 40-year-old admitted a charge of failing to repair fencing which caused goats to escape from his land on 28 May last year which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by the Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 March 2025.
Ceredigion County Council said that “from summer 2024 onwards, Ceredigion County Council’s Public Protection team issued ongoing verbal and written advice to Wise urging him to repair his boundary fencing.”
“His goats had been found wandering into private gardens, farmland, and onto the highway, creating risks for residents and motorists,” the council said.
“Despite this advice, the fencing was not repaired and incidents continued until March 2025.”
The council said that Wise “gave several reasons for the lack of repairs, including hot weather and claims that badgers were digging under the boundary.”
With no improvement and further complaints received, the council began legal proceedings.
However, problems continued.
On 13 June, “officers again witnessed goats roaming between his property and neighbouring farmland and damaging crops, confirming that neither the Notice nor the CBO had been complied with.”
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Cabinet Member for Partnerships, Housing, Legal and Governance and Public Protection said: “Straying livestock can put motorists and neighbours at risk.
“Our officers gave repeated advice, and the court set clear requirements.
“Where notices and orders are ignored and problems persist, we will act to protect the community and uphold the law.”
Wise was fined £80 and handed a community order.
