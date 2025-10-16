A petition has been launched amid concerns over the potential damage proposed wind farm developments could have on rivers in the Cambrian Mountains.
A slew of applications for new wind turbines have been submitted across much of mid Wales in recent months.
Campaigners warn however that these 220 metre tall turbines – twice the height of Big Ben - could cause lasting damage to the waterways streaming from one of the last true wildernesses.
The Protect Hafren and Glaslyn group, set up in opposition to plans for the region says: “The Cambrian Mountains of Mid Wales are not just beautiful — they are the water towers of Britain & one of our last true wildernesses. From these uplands flow the Severn, Wye, Ystwyth, Teifi and Rheidol rivers, supplying clean water to homes, farms and wildlife across Wales and Hereford, Shropshire & beyond.
“Planting twenty-six turbines, each around 220 metres tall, in the uplands near Glaslyn, Dylife and Plynlimon in Powys. The proposed Esgair Galed (Glaslyn) Wind will dominate the skyline for miles, transforming the wild heart of Wales into an industrial zone.
“Upland wind farms in Wales have the potential to disrupt water security, locally and downstream. The Cambrian Mountains, in particular, are a critical water catchment area. Vast areas of deep peat and blanket bog, storing millions of tonnes of carbon and a natural sponge that absorbs, filters, and slowly releases rainwater.
“Destroying or draining peat to install turbines risks reversing these fragile processes.
“Already a climate solution — from the North to the South of Mid Wales, filtering water, storing carbon, and sustaining life downstream.
“Industrial-scale wind development on these fragile uplands may risk water security in the pursuit of Net Zero; by invading the roots of our rivers with concrete & steel.
“Destroying what is meant to be protected - the policy combines a risk to Water Security for Wales & the UK, Wildlife habitats the freedom & beauty of our precious Rural Wilderness.”
Bute Energy says the Esgair Galed project includes up to 26 turbines generating 171MW of clean, green energy, enough to power the equivalent of between 113,000 and 179,000 households a year.
The project will also deliver significant benefits to the local community, the company says, including an annual Community Benefit Fund in the region of £1.2 million based on current designs.
Bute Energy added: “Finalising land agreements has taken longer than initially anticipated, which has led to a change in our timeline. We are now planning to hold a statutory consultation in the first half of 2026.
“In the meantime, we will be working with key stakeholders and the local community to establish a Community Liaison Group. This group will provide an opportunity for Bute Energy to share updates on the project and for any issues to be raised directly with the Esgair Galed Energy Park Project Team.
“The statutory consultation will present detailed proposals for Esgair Galed Energy Park, giving local communities and organisations a chance to comment before the application is submitted to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) in 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.