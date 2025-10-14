Blaenau Ffestiniog’s Yr Aelwyd building has been transformed into a modern community and youth centre.
Yr Aelwyd (formerly Aelwyd yr Urdd) has been a hub for social activities for decades, but significant deterioration meant it could no longer be used.
As part of Antur Stiniog's vision to regenerate the town centre, an opportunity presented itself to invest in Yr Aelwyd as part of the Llewyrch o'r Llechi, a cultural investment programme funded by UK Government and led by Gwynedd Council, securing its future as a valuable community resource.
Antur Stiniog Chair Hefin Hamer said: “I would like to thank Cyngor Gwynedd, through the Llewyrch o'r Llechi project, for the opportunity to create an innovative energy-efficient hub that celebrates our heritage and paves the way for a prosperous future.”
The scheme is part of a series of improvements arising from the designation of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site.
Further investments include creating a new multi-sport area in Y Parc area - a free resource for the whole community, installing a slate mural in the town centre depicting historical elements such as the zig-zag path, slate tips, Maenofferen Mill and the "car gwyllt" (wild car), and constructing a new active travel route between the town and Llechwedd Quarry, improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists along the A470.
There are further plans to redevelop Siop Ephraim and Bolton Café into community assets, and make improvements to the town's infrastructure – such as new signage, bins and benches.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community said: “We are delighted to be able to support regeneration efforts like this in the slate valleys, by enabling communities to take pride in their heritage while also making a positive visual difference to town centres.
