Further investments include creating a new multi-sport area in Y Parc area - a free resource for the whole community, installing a slate mural in the town centre depicting historical elements such as the zig-zag path, slate tips, Maenofferen Mill and the "car gwyllt" (wild car), and constructing a new active travel route between the town and Llechwedd Quarry, improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists along the A470.