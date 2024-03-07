A pair of workers have been praised for their quick thinking after coming to the rescue of a woman who collapsed in the middle of the road in Aberaeron.
Layton Edgell and Osian Roberts, who work on behalf of Welsh Water were making their way to a water pipe repair when they took swift action to help a lady who had collapsed into the road outside Ambassadors Café.
Using their own initiative, the first aid trained workers used their van to prevent oncoming traffic and protect the individual, and gave first aid before paramedics arrived.
Layton and Osian were working on behalf of Morrison Water Services, a contractor of Welsh Water.
Site Supervisor, Justyn Morris, said: “Whilst the team were travelling through Aberaeron, they saw a person fall into the carriageway. The team immediately stopped the vehicle and positioned it so that it would protect the casualty from other vehicles.
“The team remained with the casualty providing reassurance until the paramedics arrived. It certainly wasn’t a normal shift for them and we are proud their quick thinking was able to help in this way. ”
Following the pair’s kindness and assistance, the lady is now on the mend after spending a night in hospital.