‘We aren’t leaving!’: An elderly Aberystwyth couple still don’t know whether they’ll be left homeless by tomorrow morning.
The Cambrian News today sent questions to Philip Evans Estates which served Paul and Susan Minns with an eviction notice from their home of 15 years in Bilston Terrace, Llanbadarn Fawr, on behalf of the landlord back in September.
They were issued with a Section 21 – often referred to as no-fault eviction notice – which means a landlord can force a tenant out without having to provide justification.
But it can only be valid if the landlord has applied to a court for a possession order for the property and a warrant so that bailiffs can execute the eviction legally.
The three-month notice period the landlord provided expires tomorrow and, if valid, could force the couple onto the streets.
They would be evicted on the same day new sweeping Welsh Government reform to the rental sector comes into force – including increases to no-fault eviction notice periods.
Philip Evans Estates and the landlord have not yet confirmed whether any court orders have been secured.
The company told the Cambrian News: “Due to data protection we are unable to discuss specific details other than to confirm that we are obligated to carry out our clients instructions in accordance with current government guidelines.
“We along with Ceredigion County Council acknowledge that the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 has had a devastating impact resulting in a decrease of properties being available in the rental market.”
This means Paul, aged 76, and Susan, 73, still do not know if they will be evicted tomorrow as it states they will be on the Section 21 notice.
The couple – who have been married for 50 years - confirmed they have also had no contact from Ceredigion County Council despite assurances provided yesterday that it ‘would not allow any individual or group to become street homeless.’
They are on the register for social housing but have not yet been offered any accommodation – despite appealing for support from the council and several charities.
Mr Minns - who suffers with serious heart problems - told the Cambrian News: “I don’t know what’s going on. We’ve had no contact apart from the Section 21 letter.
“We’ve heard nothing from the estate agents or the owners of the house.
“We’re on edge. It’s not doing any good for my health.
“But we aren’t leaving our home until we get somewhere to go.
“We’re trapped in the house because we aren’t going out in case someone turns up.
“They might have a bit of a fight on their hands to get rid of us.”
One of the Welsh government’s flagship changes to the rental sector will see an increase in the no-fault eviction minimum notice period from two months to six – and include other protections from eviction for renters.
Well-known Mr Minns has run the Downies Vaults pub in the town centre and the Gogerddan Arms nearer his home during the 25 years he’s been an Aberystwyth resident.
Now he’s recovering from a triple heart bypass and has been suffering from repeated breathing difficulties and cardiovascular issues.