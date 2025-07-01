Budding entrepreneurs and business owners looking to grow are being encouraged to get in touch with a not-for-profit support company.
Mentera, which has offices on Aberystwyth Science Park, is one of Ceredigion County Council’s seven delivery partners for the new Cynnal y Cardi UK Shared Prosperity Fund 2025-2026.
The fund aims to stimulate economic growth and foster thriving communities across the region.
Mentera will guide businesses through the application process to obtain grants of between £5,000 and £50,000 based on 50% of eligible costs.
“Wales is brimming with innovative entrepreneurs, and Mentera’s mission is to encourage and support them in building world-standard businesses,” said Eirwen Williams, Director of Service Delivery at Mentera.
“Successful businesses are the foundation of a prosperous economy, and by sharing our expertise and dedicated support, we can ensure they grow and thrive. Our involvement with the Cynnal y Cardi fund directly aligns with our commitment to creating a prosperous Wales, driven by businesses that stand confidently alongside the world’s best.”
The grants will be open for applications on a first-come, first-served basis from now until 30 September or until the fund is fully allocated.
“We believe every business should have the opportunity to reach a world-standard in what it does,” Eirwen added. “Working closely with businesses to help them grow is good for individual enterprises, good for Ceredigion, and good for Wales as a whole. We urge eligible Ceredigion businesses to seize this opportunity and connect with us to explore how the Cynnal y Cardi fund can support their ambitions.”
Ceredigion's Cabinet Member for Economy, Cllr Clive Davies said: "It is important that eligible businesses and communities have the opportunity to take advantage of the financial support available.”
