The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for ice.
Today’s warning, which comes in to effect from 4pm, ends at midnight tonight.
The warning has been issued because some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces.
According the Met Office, people should take extra care today to avoid “injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.
There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, the Met Office also warns.
The warning covers large parts of Ceredigion and Powys.