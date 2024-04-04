A WEEKEND weather warning has been issued by the Met Office - with 70mph winds and large waves possible as Storm Kathleen approaches.
The yellow warning has been issued for western parts of the United Kingdom from between 8am and 10pm on Saturday.
The area of low pressure heading to western parts has been named Storm Kathleen by Met Éireann in Ireland.
The Met Office says: "A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to western areas this weekend."
The warning adds that there is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close, a slight chance of power cuts as well as a small chance of injuries from large waves in coastal regions.
The warning adds: "A deep area of low pressure, will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of western Britain and Northern Ireland this weekend. Gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70 mph gusts with large waves also likely.
"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
The outlook for the UK throughout the weekend ‘presents a Smorgasbord of weather types’, the Met Office adds, with rain, transient snow, unseasonably strong winds and temperatures above 20°C all featuring for some.
Speaking about Saturday’s ‘unseasonably strong winds’, Deputy Chief Meteorologist Christoph Almond said: “Gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70 mph gusts with large waves also likely.”
As this area of low pressure moves north-eastwards, it will be drawing up unseasonably warm air from Iberia for a time.
This warm air will see temperatures rise across the UK, causing some areas to see values above 20°C for the first time this year.
The locations likely to see the highest temperatures will be in parts of East Anglia and Southeast England where 21°C or 22°C is not out of the question briefly on Saturday.
Beyond the weekend the confidence in the forecast isn’t as high, but there is a robust signal for further rain next week in the north, but a hint of more settled conditions in the south of England at times, especially in the second half of next week with temperatures a little above average.