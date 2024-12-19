The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind this weekend.
Forecasters say a prolonged period of strong winds will likely lead to some disruption over the weekend, especially to travel.
The yellow warning runs from midnight until 9pm on Sunday, 22 December and could lead to delays on roads, rail, air and ferry transport.
It’s also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves and some short term loss of power is possible.
The Met Office said: "Strong and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to develop on Sunday. Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills of gusts 70 mph are possible, especially in the north and west. In addition, squally showers are likely with some hail and thunder possible in places.
"This has the potential to cause delays to public transport and some disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel.
"Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard."