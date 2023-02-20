Ambulance workers across Wales are on strike today.
The strike is the latest in a series over pay and working conditions.
Unite and GMB members are off the job Monday, with Unite members also striking on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Unite leader Richard Munn said the current offer from the Welsh Government was "not good enough" for workers who are at "breaking point".
The Welsh government has offered 3 per cent for 2022-23 on top of another average of 4.5 per cent that was paid to health workers last autumn.
Mr Munn said the workers have put in place a "comprehensive plan" to allow members to respond to life-or-death 999 calls. The public is urged to use ambulances, however, only as a last resort.