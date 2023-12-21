Tomos Day has been chosen as the Welsh Conservative candidate for Gwynedd's Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency at the next general election.
Tomos said it was an honour to have been chosen and that he would begin his campaign straight away focusing on the issues that matter most to local residents.
He said: “Like most people, I am deeply concerned about standards of healthcare in our area and the fact that the local health board has been left to struggle. The people of Dwyfor Meirionnydd deserve much better.
“Supporting the local economy through championing local tourism and agriculture would also be priorities for me.” Tomos was born and raised in mid Wales and Dwyfor Meirionnydd. He is looking forward to meeting local residents, listening to their concerns and giving them the voice they deserve.
He said: “On every metric, Plaid and Labour have continually failed our area. I want to talk about the positive change we can bring by removing the tourism tax, attracting UK Government investment into projects such as Trawsfynydd and scrapping the ridiculous 20mph speed limit.”
Supporting the Welsh Language would also be a key aim for Tomos.