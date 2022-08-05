Welsh families going without essentials
THOUSANDS of Welsh families are going without essentials as the cost-of-living crisis grows, a think-tank has warned.
New insights gathered by YouGov on behalf of the Bevan Foundation reveal the true impact of the cost-of-living crisis on Welsh families.
The majority of people in Wales are now cutting back on essential items. Between January and July 57 per cent cut back on heating, electricity and/or water, 51 per cent cut back on clothing for adults, 45 per cent cut back on transport costs and 39 per cent cut back on food for adults.
Dr Steffan Evans of the Bevan Foundation said: “Surging costs and sluggish income growth means that families all over Wales are feeling the pinch.
“The latest data points to a significant deterioration from the position in November 2021 when the Bevan Foundation undertook its last Snapshot survey, and with costs continuing to rise, there is every reason to fear that things could deteriorate further.”
Whilst families all over Wales are feeling the squeeze, thousands of families have already hit breaking point.
More than one in eight Welsh households either sometimes or often struggle to afford everyday items.
When this is combined with data from the Welsh Government’s household estimates, it suggests that as many as 180,000 households struggle to afford items such as heating, food and toiletries.
Low-income households, renters, households with children and those with health/ disability issues are among the groups that are at an increased risk of reporting that they sometimes or often struggle to afford everyday items.
Dr Evans added: “Whilst the cost-of-living crisis is having an impact on all families in Wales it is clear that the crisis is also deepening existing inequalities, with households that were already facing the highest risk of living in poverty being the most affected.”
