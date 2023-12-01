The Welsh Game Fair will move from Gwynedd to Glanusk next June.
The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust and Glanusk Estate have announced that the next fair will take place on the estate from 8-9 June.
It is moving from the Vaynol Estate in Bangor, Gwynedd, to Glanusk Park near Crickhowell in the Usk Valley and will be known as The GWCT Welsh Game Fair at Glanusk.
Championing rural life and people, businesses, skills, traditions and country activities seen and practiced throughout the whole of Wales – the event will showcase the enormous variety our wonderful country has to offer.
“The Glanusk Estate has a long tradition of hosting great events in the heart of the Black Mountains, as far back as 1976 with the original ‘Game Fair’,” Harry Legge-Bourke, owner of Glanusk Estate explained.
“We are delighted to be hosting this very important event, not just for those throughout Wales but for the thousands of visitors to Wales from the UK and overseas.
“This event is a real showcase to the diversity of the Welsh countryside and those who live, breath, work and cherish this great place.
“We will endeavour to make all our guests coming to Glanusk feel more than welcome as they enjoy the exhibits, demonstrations, shopping, activities and much, much more.”
The team at Glanusk have taken on a 10-year license to operate the Welsh Game Fair and have teamed up with the GWCT to deliver this exciting event.
Lee Oliver, GWCT Director of Wales, said: “We are extremely proud and excited to be working with Harry and the Glanusk Estate to bring this event to even more people from across Wales, and further afield.
“We want to see a Welsh countryside that is thriving, rich in game and wildlife, and supportive of everyone who lives and works in it. This is the perfect way to show off what it has to offer and why it is important to look after it and preserve it for generations to come.”
James Gower, MD of Stable Events which is handing over the running of the event to Glanusk Estate and the GWCT, said: “While we are sad to move away from the Vaynol Estate in North Wales, the Glanusk Estate will introduce the fair to new visitors from mid and south Wales.”