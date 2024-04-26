THE Welsh Government will still have the final say on speed limits along two of mid Wales' busiest roads.
Both the A44 which crosses mid Wales from Aberystwyth and the A487 coast road are trunk roads and are therefore the responsibility of the Welsh Government and not local authorities.
Following the announcement by Ken Skates that powers to amend 20mph speed limits will be handed to local councils and communities, the Cambrian News asked the Welsh Government what this would mean for communities living along these two busy roads.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “As part of our national listening programme, we’re encouraging people to let us know where 20mph speed limits should be targeted on trunk roads.”
There are varied views along the A487 north of Aberystwyth over what the correct speed limit should be through villages.
Residents in Bow Street were surprised in September to find the entire length of the A487 under a 20mph speed limit, with locals dubbing it 'Slow Street'.
By contrast, those living in Ffwrnais, Eglwys Fach and Glandyfi want a 20mph speed limit introduced along with a footpath.
Community councillor, Alison Swanson, says that she has had enough of having to ask Welsh Government for fairness for Furnace.
She said: "I have actively campaigned for decades for a safer way to navigate my own village.
"We held a well attended protest march on 18 November 2023 but Welsh Government ignored it. We need the speed limit reduced to 30mph and we also need a pavement. "Getting from my home to the Village Hall or Church - something I do nearly every day - is a horrible experience because cars and lorries speed along and I can only hope and pray that I get home safely".
County councillor Catrin M S Davies added: "We have seen too many serious accidents and fatalities due to the lack of safety on this road. We don't want anyone else to be hurt or killed."
The Welsh Government said that a specific feasibility study for the provision of a footpath in Eglwys Fach and Ffwrnais had been commissioned and due to be completed by January this year, but villagers have heard nothing.
Villagers are frustrated by the lack of action but remain determined.
Cllr Ruth Stevenson summed up the village's feelings, saying: "What do we want? We want the Strategic Road network division to deliver on a footpath within the next year, and for the Welsh Government to reduce the speed limit in consideration of the current 40mph that contradicts its current policies."