Holy Trinity Church in Aberystwyth was filled with festive spirit on the evening of Sunday, 14 December, as Aberystwyth University’s “town and gown” - a mix of students and people from the local community - wind band joined forces with the Elizabethan Madrigal Singers for a joint Christmas concert.
The collaboration brought together students, staff, and members of the wider community to perform to a packed out audience who enjoyed the seasonal refreshments on offer that night, as well as a raffle - kindly supported by several local businesses.
The programme for the concert offered a wide variety of music to suit all tastes.
The wind band entertained with a medley from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar, alongside Christmas favourites such as Santa Baby and The Christmas Song (better known to many as Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).
The Elizabethan Madrigal Singers contributed a well-received set of traditional choral pieces and carols, showcasing the strength of vocal talent within the university.
The second half of the concert encouraged audience participation, with several numbers inviting the congregation to sing along. A light hearted game of pass the parcel was also woven into one of the choir’s pieces, adding a little festive fun to the evening.
The concert concluded with the band, choir, and audience joining together in renditions of White Christmas and O Come, All Ye Faithful.
Reflecting on the occasion, the choir’s conductor Anna said: “It was such a lovely occasion, and a real pleasure to be joined by the wind band.
“I’m so proud of everyone who took part, and grateful to be part of the strong musical community we have here in Aberystwyth.”
Both of the musical groups extend their thanks to the audience for their support and wish everyone a very happy new year.
