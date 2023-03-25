Letter to the Editor: At a time when homelessness and housing waiting lists aresurging, there is ‘Plenty of money’ for locals to buy homes (Cambrian News, 8February) — plenty of money to further fuel an unhealthy housing market that isverging upon global meltdown, and to help buyers purchase houses up to£300,000, providing their income is less than £1,200 per week.
However, this pot of gold appears to fund few social rentedhouses for the homeless and the insecure, private rental tenants, but sustainsthe growing housing crisis and reflects the selfish, Tory ideology of ‘Privategood, Public bad’.
Surely Welsh labour can do better.
Roger Louvet,
Porthmadog,