The Welsh government says it is “working constructively” with Westminster on the assisted dying bill.
In late June, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill passed through the House of Commons, which would give terminally ill adults the right to a lawful assisted death.
The bill would affect both England and Wales, though many questions remain on how the law would work with Wales’ devolved health system.
Being voted through the Commons marks the bill’s biggest hurdle and now moves to the House of Lords, with political commentators stating the Lords are mostly in favour of the bill becoming law.
On this, the Welsh government said: “We remain neutral on the issue of assisted dying.
“We have been working constructively with the UK government and the bill sponsor to ensure devolved interests are taken into account and the devolution settlement is respected.
“We will continue to assess each clause of the bill in detail to assess their relevance to devolved matters as the bill passes through the various stages of parliament.”
Just a few days before the Commons voted the bill through, an amendment was defeated which would have allowed the Senedd a veto over it becoming law in Wales.
Instead, the bill in its current form gives the Senedd the power to create regulations around assisted dying services in Wales, but it also gives Westminster that power.
MP Liz Saville-Roberts for Dwyfor Meirionnydd said that though she voted in favour of the bill, it was ''regrettable that the House chose to remove the Senedd’s power to commence the bill in Wales”, adding: “Health is devolved, and I firmly believe that the Senedd must take responsibility for the services available to people at the end of their lives.
“I am concerned that we could face a situation where assisted dying is permitted only through the private sector in Wales.”
Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP Steve Witherden and Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake voted for the bill, whilst Caerfyrddin MP Ann Davies voted against it.
As the bill moves through the House of Lords, the Senedd will hold a vote this autumn on whether to give consent to the legislation.
This vote will be symbolic rather than legally binding, however under the Sewel Convention, Westminster should only make laws for devolved areas with the consent of the devolved parliament.
If the Senedd votes against the bill, UK parliament could still introduce the law into Wales.
The way the Senedd votes in autumn may also indicate whether the Welsh government is likely to create its own assisted dying regulations.
Only last October Senedd voted against a motion calling for an assisted dying law, including First Minister, Eluned Morgan.
However, the motion went further than the current bill passing through government, which would only allow those who are terminally ill to be eligible for an assisted death.
The motion called for an assisted dying law that would allow “adults of sound mind who are intolerably suffering from an incurable, physical condition” to seek an assisted death.
