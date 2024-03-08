A Gwynedd coffee company is putting the Welsh language high on its menu as Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts has been finding out.
During a visit to Poblado Coffee in Nantlle, Mrs Saville Roberts praised the business for recognising the immense commercial value of the Welsh language and their proactive approach towards encouraging and mentoring their staff to learn and use the language in a successful business environment.
Mrs Saville Roberts, who was born in London and learnt Welsh while studying at Aberystwyth University said: “I was delighted to visit Steff and his team at their roastery in Nantlle which has become a welcoming and popular destination for coffee enthusiasts.
“I was also encouraged by the business’ emphasis on promoting the Welsh language in the workplace. As someone who learnt Welsh whilst at university, I know how challenging it can be and the importance of having encouragement and reassurance.
“I was really pleased to see the business supporting their non-Welsh speaking staff through enrolment on Welsh language courses, further highlighting the immense business value of the language within our community.”
Poblado Coffee owner Steff Huws said: “It was great to have Liz visit us at Poblado in Nantlle and I'd like to thank her for supporting us as a local business and for her words of encouragement to our staff.
“As a business trading in the heart of Eryri we place great emphasis on promoting the Welsh language and we make every effort to encourage our staff members to learn and use the language both in a business and social setting.
“All our non-Welsh speaking staff have enrolled onto Welsh language courses which we see as a long-term investment, both for their own personal development and for the business itself.
“Being able to do business and converse with customers in your own language is something we place real value on and I’m encouraged that our staff are making great progress.
Larry Benoy who works at Poblado and is learning Welsh said: “It was a pleasure to have Liz Saville Roberts visit us at the roastery, and vey touching that she took such a genuine interest in what we do here and my journey learning Welsh.
“Liz took the time to listen and chat with us, and as someone who learnt Welsh herself, offered practical advice and encouragement on learning the language.