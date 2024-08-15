The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) has commended students across Wales for their outstanding achievements in this year’s A Level examinations. Over 28,000 students will receive their results today for A level, AS level and Level 3.
The results for Wales show that 97.4% of A Level students and 90.2% of AS-Level students achieved a grade of A*-E, with the top choices for subjects being Mathematics, Sciences and Psychology.
Cllr Andrew Morgan OBE, Leader of the WLGA said: “On behalf of local authorities in Wales, I want to applaud all the students for their exceptional A-Level results.
“This year’s achievements are a testament to the resilience and determination that each student has demonstrated throughout their academic journey.
“I would like to take this opportunity to wish them every success as they embark on their next steps, whether that be further education, training, or entering the workforce.
“The dedication of our teachers, school staff, and educational leaders has been instrumental in helping students reach their full potential.
“Their passion and support for each student’s growth has made all the difference in these young people's lives. We are grateful for their ongoing efforts to create a positive and encouraging learning environment.
“If you’re unsure about your options, I encourage you to reach out to Careers Wales, your school, or college for advice.
“There are many paths to success, and support is available to help you navigate this important time.”