LOCAL tractor enthusiasts took to the roads of mid and west Wales on Sunday for the annual Welsh National Tractor Road Run.
With an entry of around 170 vehicles, which included pick up trucks and Land Rovers, the event kicked into gear around 10.30am from just outside Llanwrtyd the smallest town in Wales and made their way over Cefin Gorwydd towards Tirabad skirting the Carmarthenshire boundary and headed back to Llangamarch Wells, the route then crossed the main Llandovery to Builth Wells road at Garth where a mid way halt was had and a bite to eat on the open common overlooking the Powys countryside.
The second half of the route took in a loop between Newbridge and Beulah and then headed up to Abergwesyn before the drivers made their way back to Llanwrtyd and the finish.
All in all the run was enjoyed by most drivers after driving a route of just over 40 miles long. Some die hard drivers having driven their tractors to the start from Llandeilo and the surrounding areas of Carmarthenshire then drove the route followed by another drive home totalling just under 100 miles on their classic machines during the day but luckily the weather stayed dry and they made it back home with smiling faces after a well organised run by the Llanwrtyd Wells team of organisers.