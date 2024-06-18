All in all the run was enjoyed by most drivers after driving a route of just over 40 miles long. Some die hard drivers having driven their tractors to the start from Llandeilo and the surrounding areas of Carmarthenshire then drove the route followed by another drive home totalling just under 100 miles on their classic machines during the day but luckily the weather stayed dry and they made it back home with smiling faces after a well organised run by the Llanwrtyd Wells team of organisers.