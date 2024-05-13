PLANS for a new waterwater treatment works in Cardigan have been unveiled at an open day in the town.
Welsh Water held a drop-in information event at Theatre Mwldan on Monday, 13 May to outline its £20 million investment in Cardigan along with £5m investment at three other treatment works along the Teifi and £10.5m to reduce the impact of storm overflows.
Welsh Water’s Managing Director of Wastewater Services, Steve Wilson, said: “This large investment will help ensure that we have capacity at the site to take wastewater and implement measures to prevent the influx of salt water. This in turn will ensure that we treat wastewater efficiently and reduce the number of spills from this site into the estuary.
“We would like to reassure the community that we are committed to protecting the local environment and helping to improve the quality of the Afon Teifi. We are working with our contractors, regulators and supply chain to bring the start of this project forward as much as possible, and we will continue to engage with the local community throughout this project.”
Work on the new treatment works is due to begin in April 2025, and is expected to be completed by April 2027.