The Welsh National Tractor Road Run was held over the weekend near Cardigan, attracting an impressive 263 entries.
The 11th national event attracted participants from as far afield as Newton Stewart in Scotland, Shropshire, Warwickshire, Herefordshire as well all corners of Wales, to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance, Cardigan first responders and Crymych first responders.
Representatives of all the charities attended the start complete with a Mid & West Wales fire engine from Cardigan.
Under the leadership of Dai Rees and the members of the North Pembrokeshire Tractor Enthusiasts, starting from Awenfryn, Glanrhyd (by kind permission of the Evans Family) the tractors went in an anticlockwise direction around the route which was lined by many onlookers taking in the spectacle.
The tractors made their way through Moylgrove, Ceibwer Beach, Berry Hill . across the River Nevern to Newport, Cwm Gwaun, Pontfaen, Cilgwyn before pausing at Penralltddu (by kind permission of the Davies Family).
After the restart the procession took in Greenway, Tafarn-y-bwlch, Llwynhirion, passing the Pentre Ifan burial chamber, Felindre before returning to Awenfryn.
The North Pembrokeshire Tractor Enthusiasts said they would like to thank all sponsors, marshals, helpers and entrants for making the event such a success and a presentation of the proceeds will be made at a later date to the charities.
