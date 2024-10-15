Carers in west Wales are being given the chance to explore well-being through crafting and creative writing, as part of an Aberystwyth University project.
Academics from the university’s Research Centre for Creativity and Wellbeing are working in partnership with The Fathom Trust, Credu and Carers Trust on a series of creative wellbeing days for carers.
Funded by the Shaw Foundation, the project aims to create a safe but active space for exploring and improving health and wellbeing; using craft and writing activities which offer a way of connecting people to their own well-being.
Dr Jacqueline Yallop, Director of the Centre for Creativity and Wellbeing, said: “This particular project seeks to support young and adult carers across west Wales, by using creative activities which prompt new ways of approaching, managing and articulating physical or mental health, and give participants the opportunity to address and/or express complex experience and emotions.”
At the first event in the series, held earlier this month, a group of carers took part in creative writing activities and weaving.
The session was led by Jo Lambert, a writer and English and Creative Writing postgraduate at Aberystwyth University, and Clare Clark, Occupational Therapist working with Fathom Trust.