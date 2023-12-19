A domestic abuse charity in west Wales has received recognition for its work.
West Wales Domestic Abuse Service (WWDAS) which works with those affected by domestic abuse in Ceredigion and north Pembrokeshire, has received the seal of approval from the Welsh Women’s Aid National Quality Service Standards (NQSS) and the Information and Advice Quality Framework (IQAF) Cymru Wales.
The NQSS, a rigorous set of accredited criteria, recognises organisations that demonstrate excellence in supporting individuals impacted by domestic abuse.
WWDAS, a specialist service, has met these standards, showcasing its effectiveness in offering high-quality support and advocacy.
An assessor from Welsh Women’s Aid commended WWDAS, noting, “WWDAS has a clear and established value framework that underpins its work and a feminist understanding of the issue of abuse is clearly stated and published by the organisation.”
This acknowledgement underlines the charity's comprehensive approach and deep understanding of the complexities surrounding domestic abuse.
The assessment process consisted of a documentary self-assessment, a thematic case-file review, site visit to the service, interviews with the services board, CEO, management, staff and service users and a final decision made by the NQSS panel. Feedback from the panel was provided, the recommendations will need to be actioned to ensure WWDAS continues to hold both NQSS and IAQF accreditation.
Michelle Pooley, Chief Executive Officer of WWDAS, expressed gratitude to all those involved in the NQSS process.
She acknowledged the long-standing dedication of the staff, trustees, volunteers and various stakeholders.
She added: "Their collective efforts have been instrumental in ensuring that WWDAS maintains the highest standards of service and support.
"The achievement of the NQSS is more than a recognition of WWDAS's quality of service; it is a beacon of hope for those affected by domestic abuse, assuring them of a safe, understanding, and supportive environment. "WWDAS continues to stand as a pillar of strength and a catalyst for positive change in the lives of many having supported 193 adults and children & young people within our crisis accommodation and within Ceredigion community in 2022-23."
For more information about the West Wales Domestic Abuse Service and its services, please visit westwalesdas.org.uk