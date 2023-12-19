"The achievement of the NQSS is more than a recognition of WWDAS's quality of service; it is a beacon of hope for those affected by domestic abuse, assuring them of a safe, understanding, and supportive environment. "WWDAS continues to stand as a pillar of strength and a catalyst for positive change in the lives of many having supported 193 adults and children & young people within our crisis accommodation and within Ceredigion community in 2022-23."