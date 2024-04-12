THE Foreign Office is supporting the family of a Carmarthenshire man who has been taken to hospital after reportedly falling whilst at a stag party in Majorca.
Ifor Jones from Llanllwni in Carmarthenshire was injured and taken to hospital over the weekend whilst on holiday in Magaluf, it has ben reported.
An Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are providing support to the family of a British man in Spain and are in contact with local authorities.”
His condition is currently unclear.